Pittsburgh, PA

A look at the surge in youth gun violence in the Pittsburgh area

By Andy Sheehan
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the past year, dozens of local teenagers have lost their lives to youth gun violence. Now, in a three-part KDKA Investigates series called "Our Kids Are Dying", KDKA-TV is taking a look at the reasons behind the surge, the devastating heartbreak it's causing families and the possible...

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.To read the full list, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced in Connection With Straw Purchasing Firearms

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.
YORK, PA
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Minneapolis police 'engaged in pattern of racism'

Police in the US city of Minneapolis have engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least the past decade, a state inquiry has found. The investigation was launched following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Minnesota's civil rights enforcement agency looked into how officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hate crimes, unfair policing: National, FL officials push to improve conditions for Black males

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Black males in Florida and across the nation face extraordinary challenges, from becoming targets of hate crimes to navigating a criminal justice system that can involve unfair policing practices, convictions and even deaths, according to civil rights leaders and members of Congress and federal agencies. The national Commission on the Social Status of Black Men […] The post Hate crimes, unfair policing: National, FL officials push to improve conditions for Black males appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
DuBois woman pleads guilty in multi-state drug trafficking bust

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois woman plead guilty to her involvement in a drug trafficking organization that spanned multiple counties in the state and involved several people across the country. Taylor Thomas, 27 was accused of money laundering for the organization that distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and...
DUBOIS, PA
Target 11 Exclusive: Will there be enough police officers to staff Sunday’s Pittsburgh Marathon?

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since the pandemic, the Pittsburgh Marathon is back in person. On Sunday morning, runners will hit the streets of Pittsburgh for the first time in three years, but law enforcement sources tell Target 11 there are growing concerns about potential police staffing shortages in light of recent retirements and resignations. And there have been no new hires in more than two years.
PITTSBURGH, PA

