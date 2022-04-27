ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Miguel Sano: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sano isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Sano hit just...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Yankees play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Yankees -232, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. New York is 11-6 overall and 8-3 at home. The Yankees have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Promoted, starting Friday

Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base Friday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Nevin missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A. He has a .979 OPS in 17 games with Norfolk and may see most of his opportunities at third base since Ryan Mountcastle (neck) is rejoining the lineup Friday and Trey Mancini is also healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Rays hit Bundy early, snap Twins' 7-game winning streak

The Tampa Bay Rays used a four-run first inning to jump on Dylan Bundy early and Minnesota Twins saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss on Friday night. Bundy entered the game with a 0.59 ERA but the Rays inflated that number quickly after...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Gets breather Friday

Santander isn't starting Friday's game against the Red Sox. Santander had started every game this year, but he'll get a breather after hitting just .100 with two homers, five RBI, four runs and two walks in his last five appearances. Trey Mancini will shift to right field while Ryan McKenna starts in left.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor batting fifth for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will operate second base after Ramon Urias was shifted to third base, Tyler Nevin was named Saturday's designated hitter, Austin Hays was moved to left field, and Ryan McKenna was benched. numberFire's models...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Beat Orioles 3-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox homered for the 1st time in 7 games, scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning, and beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night, but the bullpen caused heart palpitations for the Red Sox faithful. Christian Arroyo hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd, his 1st of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Garlick smashes 2 homers, Twins lineup erupts to even series with Rays

Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Max Kepler delivered three RBI to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Garlick provided offense early for the Twins, hitting a home run in the first inning off Tampa starter Shane McClanahan. Although McClanahan went on to strike out 12 batters on the afternoon, Chris Archer was just as good, limiting the Rays to one run and two hits and three walks over four innings of work.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Maeda does Twins a favor ... and stays away

ST. PETERSBURG -- It takes nearly two hours to drive from the Twins’ Minor League complex in Fort Myers, Fla., to Tropicana Field -- and ﻿Kenta Maeda﻿ made that trek to join the Twins because he missed his teammates when he remained in Fort Myers after Spring Training to continue his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
FORT MYERS, FL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will start behind the plate after Baltimore rested Anthony Bemboom against the Red Sox. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Rich Hill, our models project Chirinos to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers catching for Twins on Saturday

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jeffers will catch for right-hander Chris Archer on Saturday and bat seventh versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Gary Sanchez moves to the designated hitter role. Nick Gordon moves to the bench.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA

