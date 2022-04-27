ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

VanMeter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Kim's double clears bases, Padres finish sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Thursday to complete a season sweep in the series. Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim’s two-out, sinking line drive.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Infielder Travis Shaw Designated For Assignment

In what hardly was a surprising decision, the Red Sox on Friday reportedly designated Travis Shaw for assignment. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com first reported the news, which was confirmed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Shaw struggled through the start of the 2022 season, his fourth overall in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Hitting well at Altoona

Peguero has hit .338/.357/.603 with three home runs, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored across 70 plate appearances with Double-A Altoona to begin the 2022 season. Peguero has made the most of his first opportunity in the upper levels of the minor leagues. His 13.6 percent strikeout rate stands out in a positive way, particularly when contrasted with the fact that he was punched out on strikes 25.2 percent of the time with High-A Greensboro in 2021. While it's still too early in the campaign to draw conclusions, Peguero has also shown plenty of pop by accruing a .281 ISO and .439 wOBA. The only downside to his profile at this point is a three percent walk rate, though given the way he's impacted the ball it's difficult to argue he should be swinging less. Pittsburgh moves its prospects notoriously slowly, so Peguero isn't likely to see the majors until some point in 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Max Kranick: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Kranick (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. He gave up four runs (three earned) over 6.2 innings over three rehab appearances. Kranick could rejoin the big club as either a starter or multi-inning reliever.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Day off Saturday

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Reds, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Diaz hits the bench despite the fact that he went 2-for-4 with ah omer in the series opener. Dom Nunez will start behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Sent back to Double-A

Marcano was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Saturday. Marcano joined the big-league roster Tuesday when Cole Tucker was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in his lone appearance. Tucker returned from the injured list Saturday, so Marcano will return to Altoona.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA

