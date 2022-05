Water sporting enthusiasts and those seeking to fish Wyoming’s waters, the aquatic invasive species check stations in the region are now open for the season. The AIS inspection site at the Sheridan Rest Area hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center near Beulah (I-90, exit 199) hours are Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO