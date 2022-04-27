ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Polar Bear’: Robin’s Movie Review

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Day arrives every April with a highly-anticipated new Disneynature feature, and for me, great trepidation. While I look forward to stunning cinematography, I always dread the inevitable - at least one animal will die. The Disney team taught me this way back with the animated feature Bambi, where I joined...

