Editor's take: One of the biggest challenges that the IoT market has faced in reaching the often-touted potential of billions and billions of connected devices is that there is a limited number of people who know how to create software for microcontrollers and other types of Arm processors. In most industries, the idea of moving something into the cloud is now old news. Ironically, when it comes to writing and testing software for specialized chip designs, it turns out the concept of using the cloud is less common than many realize.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO