The next installment of Venom is coming! Sony Pictures officially announced during their CinemaCon panel today that Venom 3 on the way. The first two films saw Tom Hardy play the journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes the host to an alien symbiote named Venom and gains superpowers in the process. With no talent officially announced yet or release date, all fans can look forward to is the guarantee that there will be a third movie in the series.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO