Middle East

Following The Journey of One Palestinian Seeking Medical Care In Gaza

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Palestinian man's struggle to get life-saving medical care while living in the Gaza Strip highlights many lesser-seen victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Since the militant group Hamas took over Gaza 15 years ago, Israel's blockade has...

The Independent

Priti Patel’s controversial immigration plans pass through parliament despite warnings of harm to refugees

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees has warned that Priti Patel’s controversial Immigration and Nationalities Bill, which completed its passage through parliament today, could “dramatically weaken” international systems for protecting those fleeing war and persecution.The legislation was completed with just a day to spare after the House of Lords gave up a rearguard action to try to soften its most punitive measures.Aid charity Oxfam described the bill as a “devastating blow for families fleeing conflict and persecution”, while Medecins Sans Frontieres branded it “despicable”.The bill will allow indefinite detention, pushbacks at sea and offshore processing, with the government...
Reuters

EU border agency chief quits after rights abuse accusations

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The director of the European Union's border agency has quit his job, the agency said on Friday, after years of accusations that the body mistreated migrants on external EU frontiers. Frontex's management board convened an emergency meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss the accusations...
NPR

Afghans unite in demanding that the Taliban let girls attend secondary school

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING) DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Afghan women and girls march in Kabul. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Chanting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). HADID: They chant, "justice; we are sick of captivity." Women and girls were...
Reuters

Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

ANKARA, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey and Saudi Arabia have a common will to "reactivate a great economic potential" between the two countries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, after his first trip to the kingdom since 2017. Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Saudi Arabia, where...
NPR

Title 42 was meant to slow COVID at the border. It's being used to manage migration

The pandemic border restrictions, known as Title 42, were under scrutiny this week. Officially, Title 42 is not an immigration policy. It is technically a public health order to - that's intended to stop the spread of COVID, not to control migration at the southern border. But you might not guess as much from listening to the debate in Washington, D.C. NPR's Joel Rose has this report.
