Following The Journey of One Palestinian Seeking Medical Care In Gaza

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees has warned that Priti Patel’s controversial Immigration and Nationalities Bill, which completed its passage through parliament today, could “dramatically weaken” international systems for protecting those fleeing war and persecution.The legislation was completed with just a day to spare after the House of Lords gave up a rearguard action to try to soften its most punitive measures.Aid charity Oxfam described the bill as a “devastating blow for families fleeing conflict and persecution”, while Medecins Sans Frontieres branded it “despicable”.The bill will allow indefinite detention, pushbacks at sea and offshore processing, with the government...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO