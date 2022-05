Goran Dragic's brief stint in Toronto was not a fun time for either side. Dragic joined the Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal that let Kyle Lowry join the Miami Heat. Dragic did himself no favors when he said he didn't want to play for the Raptors because his ambitions were higher, a comment he received great backlash for and had to apologize for soon after. Dragic was eventually traded and then bought out, but despite the departure, the feelings between the two sides have not softened.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO