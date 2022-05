The state of Tennessee has temporarily called of the impending execution of a death row inmate named Oscar Smith, the governor has announced..“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight,” Governor Bill Lee Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”Prior to the announcement, Smith, was set to be executed on the night of 21 April. He would’ve been the first person the state executed...

