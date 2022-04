WWE has announced two matches for the May 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. As confirmed on the April 29 episode, Sheamus and Ridge Holland will face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a Tables Match. The two teams have been feuding for several weeks. Holland and Sheamus defeated the New Day duo at WWE WrestleMania 38. The two brawlers have been helped on multiple occasions by Butch, but the former Pete Dunne has been missing for over a week now. Woods beat Sheamus on the April 29 episode after the New Day stablemates called him “Shake It Sheamus.”

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO