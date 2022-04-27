Jason Trenner

On the morning of April 11, 2022, at age 96, Clara passed away of natural causes in her home at Hunter’s Pointe in Helena, her devoted daughter Barbara at her side. Clara, the youngest of Nels and Steinvor (Bakka) Skogen’s five children, was born in Suldal, Norway, on Aug. 9, 1925. Three years later she immigrated with her parents and siblings to Epping, North Dakota. The enterprising Nels had homesteaded in North Dakota before returning to Norway to marry and create a family. Mom was a positive person, perhaps as a result of being a child of the Depression years, when life...

