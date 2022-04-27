Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

NC Class of 1962 sets its reunion

The NC Class of ‘62 reunion is set for Aug. 19-21.

Contact Dick O’Quinn at (307) 472-1117, or Mike Walters at (281) 435-2713 for more information.

Quilters and crafters ‘destash’ sale

Its Springtime and time for quilters and crafters to clean out their spaces for kits, supplies, fabrics, sewing notions, books, and patterns that you know you will not complete before the end of your life!!! Get rid of stuff that you no longer want and make some money!

There will be a Quilters/Crafters “Destash” Sale on June 10 and 11 at the Central Wyoming Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street. The sale will run from 3-7 p.m. on June 10 and from 9 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Fifty tables (50) are available for rent at $20 each. All table rental fees will be donated to the Senior Center.

Set up time is 2 p.m., June 10. Items sold must be clean, not more than 10 years old, and in consideration of others, from a smoke free environment. Booths must be attended by the vendor and/or designated person at all times. Food will be available on June 11 for participants and sale attendees.

Please, only sewing/quilting/crafting participants only. Sign up for your table by contacting Robin Mundell by email at robinmundell@yahoo.com to reserve your space. Payment through PayPal is accepted.

Classroom grants available

Are you a teacher in Wyoming interested in applying for a $500 cash grant to help out with classroom expenses? The Fort Caspar Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) urges teachers to apply for the 2022 Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant. Up to two teachers from each state and the District of Columbia receive this financial award yearly from the National DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The grant money is to improve the educational experiences of students in the recipient’s care, and the application itself is short and easy to complete. One of the primary missions of the DAR is Education, and the Pouch Grant is a tangible example of that. This grant program is supported by the fundraising activities of the DAR’s Junior Membership Committee. A Junior Member is a woman between the ages 18 to 35 who has a full membership within the society. The Committee is made up of women of all ages, and they raise money year round through activities such as sponsoring an annual national 5k walk/run, selling DAR-inspired products, and sponsoring the National Jr. Doll each year. By distributing the grants to recipients in each of the fifty states and the District of Columbia, the Juniors are better able to see the impact of their fundraising at the National, State, and local levels.

Applications are available now at the Wyoming State DAR website, wydar.org, and will be accepted through May 1, 2022. Please contact Kristen Trumbull, the WY State Jr. Membership Chair, at ktrumbull93@gmail.com for more information and/or to receive an application.

If you interested in learning more about DAR chapters in Wyoming, go to wydar.org. To see how the NSDAR is making a difference throughout our country, visit the National Headquarters’ website at dar.org.

Kelly Walsh Class of ‘67 missing classmates

The Kelly Walsh High School Class of 1967 (first graduating class at KW) will hold its 55th Reunion on July 15 and 16 at the Best Western Platte River (formerly Clarion Hotel).

We have some missing classmates with no contact info.

George AllenPatricia Sue BakerSharon Bedard MartinezMike BellDale BrownMary CargillDrew BurnettJoellen Cherry HeseliusCarol Collins JacobyPenny DoughertyNicole Eckman StoskpfRick FriesenGreg GoodrichKen HaneyJoanne HannonKen HildebrandNina Irby MorrisonKathryn Jones PonDavid LeonhardtHarold LewisMike MarksRay MaxonDavid MillerJohn MorrisonLinda MutchlerThomas NelsonDonna Nelson HebrewRichard ReimerPaul RichBarbara RichardsMark RobertsShirley RowellKaren Whalen WrightSteve Wright

Contact Holly Waatti-Thompson, 307.277.3194, kwcasper1967@gmail.com

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017.

issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ con

ference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences. For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

1972 KW reunion

1972 Kelly Walsh Class Reunion Facebook group invites graduates and almost grads to join us for our 50th reunion. All information will be on the Facebook page. Please Join and encourage other classmates to do the same. Alternately, leave message for Pam at 307-259-7103 or Lynn at 307-259-1604.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming.

The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development. She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond. She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.