ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

NC Class of 1962 sets its reunion

The NC Class of ‘62 reunion is set for Aug. 19-21.

Contact Dick O’Quinn at (307) 472-1117, or Mike Walters at (281) 435-2713 for more information.

Quilters and crafters ‘destash’ sale

Its Springtime and time for quilters and crafters to clean out their spaces for kits, supplies, fabrics, sewing notions, books, and patterns that you know you will not complete before the end of your life!!! Get rid of stuff that you no longer want and make some money!

There will be a Quilters/Crafters “Destash” Sale on June 10 and 11 at the Central Wyoming Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street. The sale will run from 3-7 p.m. on June 10 and from 9 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Fifty tables (50) are available for rent at $20 each. All table rental fees will be donated to the Senior Center.

Set up time is 2 p.m., June 10. Items sold must be clean, not more than 10 years old, and in consideration of others, from a smoke free environment. Booths must be attended by the vendor and/or designated person at all times. Food will be available on June 11 for participants and sale attendees.

Please, only sewing/quilting/crafting participants only. Sign up for your table by contacting Robin Mundell by email at robinmundell@yahoo.com to reserve your space. Payment through PayPal is accepted.

Classroom grants available

Are you a teacher in Wyoming interested in applying for a $500 cash grant to help out with classroom expenses? The Fort Caspar Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) urges teachers to apply for the 2022 Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant. Up to two teachers from each state and the District of Columbia receive this financial award yearly from the National DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The grant money is to improve the educational experiences of students in the recipient’s care, and the application itself is short and easy to complete. One of the primary missions of the DAR is Education, and the Pouch Grant is a tangible example of that. This grant program is supported by the fundraising activities of the DAR’s Junior Membership Committee. A Junior Member is a woman between the ages 18 to 35 who has a full membership within the society. The Committee is made up of women of all ages, and they raise money year round through activities such as sponsoring an annual national 5k walk/run, selling DAR-inspired products, and sponsoring the National Jr. Doll each year. By distributing the grants to recipients in each of the fifty states and the District of Columbia, the Juniors are better able to see the impact of their fundraising at the National, State, and local levels.

Applications are available now at the Wyoming State DAR website, wydar.org, and will be accepted through May 1, 2022. Please contact Kristen Trumbull, the WY State Jr. Membership Chair, at ktrumbull93@gmail.com for more information and/or to receive an application.

If you interested in learning more about DAR chapters in Wyoming, go to wydar.org. To see how the NSDAR is making a difference throughout our country, visit the National Headquarters’ website at dar.org.

Kelly Walsh Class of ‘67 missing classmates

The Kelly Walsh High School Class of 1967 (first graduating class at KW) will hold its 55th Reunion on July 15 and 16 at the Best Western Platte River (formerly Clarion Hotel).

We have some missing classmates with no contact info.

George AllenPatricia Sue BakerSharon Bedard MartinezMike BellDale BrownMary CargillDrew BurnettJoellen Cherry HeseliusCarol Collins JacobyPenny DoughertyNicole Eckman StoskpfRick FriesenGreg GoodrichKen HaneyJoanne HannonKen HildebrandNina Irby MorrisonKathryn Jones PonDavid LeonhardtHarold LewisMike MarksRay MaxonDavid MillerJohn MorrisonLinda MutchlerThomas NelsonDonna Nelson HebrewRichard ReimerPaul RichBarbara RichardsMark RobertsShirley RowellKaren Whalen WrightSteve Wright

Contact Holly Waatti-Thompson, 307.277.3194, kwcasper1967@gmail.com

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017.

issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ con

ference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences. For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

1972 KW reunion

1972 Kelly Walsh Class Reunion Facebook group invites graduates and almost grads to join us for our 50th reunion. All information will be on the Facebook page. Please Join and encourage other classmates to do the same. Alternately, leave message for Pam at 307-259-7103 or Lynn at 307-259-1604.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming.

The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development. She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond. She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Old Cheyenne Elevator Project Halted

With the news of getting Bent LLC and The Railspur Project being awarded the lone package liquor license available, several other businesses were left out, with some not having a bar and grill or brewery license to fall back on. Unfortunately for the Old Cheyenne Elevator project on Cheyenne's West Edge, they've had to essentially stop all progress on development for the Cheyenne landmark.
CHEYENNE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Higher than normal Wyoming deaths continued in 2021

Official records filed with Vital Statistics Services (VSS), which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), show another sharp increase in deaths last year over what would have been expected before the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Higher than normal Wyoming deaths continued in 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Montana, Wyoming communicating daily regarding call on Tongue River

SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Laramie, WY
Government
City
Natrona, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Laramie, WY
Wyoming News

Notice of Availability...

Notice of Availability... NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY APPLICATION FOR THE MODIFICATION OF LOGICAL MINING UNIT WYW133399 AND PROPOSED EFFECTIVE DATE OF APPROVAL The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Wyoming State Office, has received an application to modify Caballo Mine Logical Mining...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Legendary Wyoming Artist Jim Bama Dead At 95

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Anyone who has lived in Wyoming for any length of time has no doubt seen a print of a James Bama painting. A portrait so vivid, capturing the essence of the subject’s mood, that one wonders if it might be a photograph. The subject, usually a cowboy, is looking away from the artist, who has finely detailed the person’s clothing and accouterments.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Downtown Depot Plaza Is Ready For Summer

The last couple of weeks of April has been an all-out brawl between Old Man Winter wanting to stick around and late Spring trying to warm up the Cowboy State. It feels like it's gone on a little longer than it did last year, but whatever. If you've made your...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne City Council Considering Liquor License Resolution

The Cheyenne City Council is currently considering a resolution asking the state to loosen up the restrictions on how liquor licenses are allocated. Under current guidelines, the licenses are limited by the following population limits. (d) The number of retail liquor licenses issued shall be based on the following population...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grownup#Christmas#Senior High School#A Quilters Crafters#The Senior Center
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Restaurant Asking For Community’s Help

If you've ever taken a stroll down Capitol Ave. you've walked by several businesses in the heart of Downtown Cheyenne. I made that walk all Summer on Friday nights during Friday's On The Plaza. It's comforting to see all the local businesses hustling and bustling, serving their customers or clients. It really makes you feel like the city of Cheyenne is alive and that it has a great heartbeat.
CHEYENNE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

What Is The Best Gun for Hunting In Wyoming?

Before we get started, I know we should break this down- a lot. From there we can begin to narrow it down a bit further. But, just for the heck of it, I typed the question, "What is the best gun for hunting in Wyoming," into several search engines to see what would come up.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

National sub sandwich chain coming to Wyoming, on Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – A national sub sandwich chain is poised to enter the Wyoming market, and specifically to open a new location in the Capital City. According to the website of Firehouse Subs, it expects to have a location in the Pershing Boulevard Marketplace, in unit C. The retail space’s street address is 3901 E. Pershing Blvd. The location is near where East Pershing Boulevard intersects with North College Drive. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Longevity
94.3 Lite FM

Pet Cemetery Along Oregon Trail Is Frightening And Fascinating

Just outside of Casper, Wyoming is a place both somber and a little creepy. Tucked away is a land where the earth is slowly reclaiming the land. It is the Oregon Trail Pet Cemetery. This isn't a Steven King story. The pets buried here don't come back. It is the final resting spot for "Cordellia" and "Buzz The Cat. One Man's Best Friend."
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Tourists Promise Next Level STUPID In 2022

Yes, sports fans- it will be hard to top previous years of stupid by tourists visiting Wyoming. But some are promising they have what it takes. Billy Globstein, president of the American Touron Association promises a banner year across the nation with new tricks and "next level stupid." "OH, you...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Selective enforcement criticism spurs new complaint within Wyoming GOP

A complaint filed Friday with the Wyoming GOP claims four county-level Republican parties violated bylaws, raising further questions about whether state party leaders have been selectively enforcing rules at the expense of traditional conservatives. Gail Symons, a Sheridan Republican and the woman behind the nonpartisan blog Civics307, claimed GOP organizations in Sheridan, Sublette, Albany and Crook counties committed minor violations of party rules. Her complaint comes as Laramie County Republicans face the prospect of losing most of their delegation over a different rules infraction. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Laramie County GOP leadership warns of disenfranchising local Republicans

CHEYENNE – As a Wyoming Republican Party Convention decides whether to seat the Laramie County delegation at the state convention, county party leaders warn more than 20,000 party members could be disenfranchised. The State Credentials Committee will announce its decision at a May 5 meeting, and make a recommendation to be discussed May 7 on the convention floor. “Following Laramie County leadership’s admission of its failures to follow Bylaws in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie Restaurant To Close It’s Doors This Month

This might catch you off guard. If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying Speedgoat's incredible menu, now is the time to run by for a cocktail and one of their awesome tacos or burritos as the Downtown Laramie spot is set to close its doors on April 30th, according to a post on their Facebook page.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy