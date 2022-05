The West Virginia Baseball Team dropped another game against Kansas on Friday to lose the first of the three-game series in Lawrence, Kan. The Mountaineers (24-16, 7-6) were led by Dayne Leonard and Victor Scott offensively, as Scott drove in Tevin Tucker in the fifth inning while Leonard hit a two-run shot in the top of the eighth to end the scoring in the game.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO