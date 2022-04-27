ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley History — Hikers Retreat

Cover picture for the articleIn 1913, Hikers Retreat on the corner of Throckmorton and Madrona was headquarters for the Dipsea Race. In 1916, Mr. W. H. Odlin took charge of the rundown Hikers Retreat. He made several repairs and numerous improvements such as a hot...

