Lois A. Gwaltney

Ellen Noziska, 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022. She was born in Burke, South Dakota, to Gus and Ida Martin on Feb. 16, 1930. She grew up with six other siblings in Gregory, South Dakota. Soon after graduating high school, Ellen worked as an administrator for a downtown business in Gregory. She met Robert “Bob” Noziska, and they started a family. In 1960, the family moved farther west when Bob transferred to Kalispell to fill a manager’s role at the local Gambles department store. Ellen and Bob made Kalispell their home for the long-haul. They became parishioners of St. Matthew’s...

