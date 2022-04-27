The 20/20 Series with Alison Brooks

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s for the first time will present the Fashion Institute of Technology’s “The Future of Fashion Runway Show,” which takes place May 11 at 7 p.m.
The show will feature looks created by FIT’s 2022 Fashion Design BFA program graduates and will span five concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion and children’s wear. The show will take place at FIT on the outdoor breezeway on West 27th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Designs are inspired by personal stories and address wide-ranging themes such as heritage appreciation, sustainability, gender neutrality, accessibility and mental...
Comments / 0