What if I told you I know a way that you can save 15 cents a gallon on gas at your local super Wawa?. Here's how to do it. It's a Wawa App perk. Simply download Wawa's mobile app and link a card to the company's rewards program. Wawa is offering a discount of 15 cents per gallon of gasoline from now through May 8, which should take some of the pain out of refilling your tank over the next few weeks.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO