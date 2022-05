CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees recently accepted the resignations of former Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett and Meadowlark Elementary Principal Fawn Bartlett. Their letters of resignation were approved at a special meeting April 12, where no details were given as to why both officially left the district after two decades. The administrators have been out of their respective offices since October, and Dave Bartlett said he will remain “gainfully employed” until the end of June. He opted...

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO