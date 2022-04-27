ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

Conrad named to Wyoming Economic Development Association

By Apr 27, 2022
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON — Jon Conrad of Mountain View has been welcomed as the Wyoming Economic Development Association’s (WEDA) newest board member. WEDA was established in 1985 and is a nonprofit professional association representing nearly 200 economic development members and organizations who support economic development through their local groups....

