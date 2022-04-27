Kingsland Water Operator Gets Raise; City Sells Truck
By Cleveland County Herald
clevelandcountyherald.com
3 days ago
KINGSLAND – After going into executive session, the Kingsland City Council voted last Thursday to give water operator Lloyd Purifoy a $75 per week raise and make him responsible for turning off water service to delinquent customers. Meanwhile, the city council approved...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you drive down Pine Street or Cedar Street, you're bound to see a lot of road work along the 12th Street corridor. This road work is all apart of an ongoing effort to revamp the area and attract more people. "To make this area...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon. The northbound inside lane was blocked as well as the shoulder, IDrive Arkansas said on Twitter. Around 4:30 p.m. all...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents in Claiborne County and beyond described hearing a loud boom Wednesday morning. “Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” their sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, saying that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.
Kalispell City Council on Monday will consider approval of a request for a senior affordable housing complex proposal adjacent to the Gateway Community Center.
The project, known as Creekside Commons, includes 31 apartments for residents age 55 and older. The units would be income and rent-restricted.
The one-acre property is located at 1203 U.S. Highway 2 West, in the northern portion of the Gateway Community Center’s parking lot.
In 2020, Creekside Commons earned $6.4 million in housing tax credits from the Montana Board of Housing.
Housing Solutions, the Missoula-based firm behind the project, provides planning and development services for affordable housing communities using Housing...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday announced that the new pedestrian bridge under construction over the Arkansas river has been named “Williams Crossing.”. The new name was unveiled at a press conference along the banks of the Arkansas River. Williams, a Tulsa based energy company,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An ID is one of the smallest, yet significant items that you can keep on you. An identification card is needed essentials such as a bank account, having bills in your name, and even picking up your children from school. With how crucial of...
HIGGINSON, Ark. (KATV) — Leaders and residents of Higginson are concerned that trains passing through their city are causing delays and putting them at risk for danger. Mayor Randall Homsley said there are two railroad crossings in the city and that it spits their town into two parts. Homsley said they have a switch rail north of town which allows trains to stop and let trains traveling south bound cross the tracks.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As parts of the state continue to clean up the aftermath of the storms and tornadoes that produced baseball-sized hail earlier this month, Seven On Your Side has a warning for homeowners who plan to get their roof fixed or replaced. One of the...
The Cedar Ridge School District (CRSD) has announced a new superintendent. On Wednesday, the Cedar Ridge School Board met and announced Tracey Owens (pictured) as the superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Owens has been with the Cedar Ridge School District since the 2012-13 school year, holding positions such as...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those that frequent Kitchen Street in Jonesboro, expect a delay in your commute. The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice. Officials said the closure is due to an emergency drainage pipe...
Comments / 0