Kingsland Water Operator Gets Raise; City Sells Truck

Kalispell City Council on Monday will consider approval of a request for a senior affordable housing complex proposal adjacent to the Gateway Community Center. The project, known as Creekside Commons, includes 31 apartments for residents age 55 and older. The units would be income and rent-restricted. The one-acre property is located at 1203 U.S. Highway 2 West, in the northern portion of the Gateway Community Center’s parking lot. In 2020, Creekside Commons earned $6.4 million in housing tax credits from the Montana Board of Housing. Housing Solutions, the Missoula-based firm behind the project, provides planning and development services for affordable housing communities using Housing...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 43 MINUTES AGO