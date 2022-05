Deutsche Telekom has announced that its subsidiary T-Systems will start using only all-electric cars in its business vehicles fleet from 2022. According to the company, some 1,400 employees in Germany will order an all-electric car as their company car when they next switch. The switch will allow T-Systems to turn its entire business vehicles fleet into e-fleet by 2024 thus reducing the company’s CO2 emissions by 1,000 tons per year. This annual saving corresponds to 10 percent of the current remaining emissions from self-generated or purchased energy.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO