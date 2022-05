PENDLETON — The recipient of the 2022 David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship is Kinley McAnally. A senior at Pendleton High School, McAnally intends to use the $2,500 scholarship at Montana State University, where she plans to major in agricultural business. The daughter of Andy McAnally and Maya Bates of Pendleton, McAnally is involved in numerous school and community activities, including serving as Pendleton FFA Chapter president and receiving her FFA state degree.

