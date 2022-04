ANAHEIM -- For the Guardians to be successful, they know they need offense from both José Ramírez and Franmil Reyes. But that’s not what they’ve gotten so far. Ramírez recorded his 18th career multi-homer game in the Guardians’ 9-5 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, but there’s only so much he can do on his own, as the team extended its losing streak to six games. While it’s obvious that both his and Reyes’ power bats are needed to help provide run support for a shaky offense, it’s become even clearer that Reyes’ struggles can cause problems for not just him, but Ramírez, too.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO