The Truckee baseball team on Wednesday hosted South Tahoe in a pivotal league matchup between two of the top teams in the Northern League. The Vikings jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a wild pitch and an error to claim a 3-0 lead after the first inning. From there, South Tahoe never looked back, piling up runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings on the way to an 8-2 victory.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO