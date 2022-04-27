ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas families with trans kids are leaving the state

By Sara Ernst
WAMU
 3 days ago

The Texas governor and attorney general say gender...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Governor#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
WNCT

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Every day on America’s roads, there are more than 800,000 vehicles with a distracted driver behind the wheel. That alarming statistic—along with the sobering fact that in 2018, more than 2,841 people died due to distracted driving—is why lawmakers across the country continue to view cellphone use in cars as a public safety […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy