US Forecast

Truckers may hit multiple rounds of severe weather in the nation’s heartland this weekend, with more possible next week. At least two low-pressure systems with connected cold fronts will move through the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, with a third system developing Monday. There will be enough energy, moisture and warmth to produce severe thunderstorms in some areas, as well as tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO