ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;50;35;52;34;Partly sunny, windy;NW;19;37%;1%;8. Albuquerque, NM;85;51;81;50;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;11%;0%;11. Anchorage, AK;52;37;48;35;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;10%;2. Asheville, NC;65;41;69;45;Mostly sunny;E;7;45%;11%;10. Atlanta, GA;74;50;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;40%;3%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;56;40;56;42;Mostly sunny,...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Severe storms brewing for weekend truckers in heartland

Truckers may hit multiple rounds of severe weather in the nation’s heartland this weekend, with more possible next week. At least two low-pressure systems with connected cold fronts will move through the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, with a third system developing Monday. There will be enough energy, moisture and warmth to produce severe thunderstorms in some areas, as well as tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Ga#Nw#Sse#Md#Billings#Mt#Al#Ene#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Threats Return to Plains Again Late This Week

Once again, severe thunderstorms will return to the Plains later this week. Large hail, damaging winds and at least a few tornadoes are possible. More heavy rain, even wet snow, is also forecast for the storm-weary northern Plains. This could exacerbate existing flooding in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Severe...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth

Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April. Widespread temperatures in the 80s occurred over the weekend in cities from the Great Lakes...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Warmup for central, southern US to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Athens Messenger

Lemonade out of lemons

Necessity is the mother of invention, according to the old English proverb born from Plato’s writing in the “Republic.”. Necessity is confronting consumers, farmers and small businesses in spades as the U.S. economy faces 40-year highs with inflation and pandemic-induced supply chain shortages arising again with Chinese COVID-19 shutdowns.
IDAHO, OH
Huron Daily Tribune

Lottery State-by-State

14-20-23-30-32 (fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two) (one, six, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) (seven, eight, one, four) (nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $1 million. Match 6 Lotto. 08-11-12-17-29-45 (eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-five) Estimated jackpot: $740,000. Pick 2 Day. 0-2, Wild:. (zero, two; Wild: zero) Pick...
LOTTERY
Huron Daily Tribune

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 15 (Walman, Sundqvist), 1:08. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 17 (Zetterlund), 17:14. Second Period_3, Detroit, Seider 7 (Rasmussen, Gagner), 6:30. 4, New Jersey, Foote 3 (Boqvist, Hamilton), 15:38. Third Period_5, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Raymond, Bertuzzi), 0:54. 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 3 (Bratt, Hischier), 6:57. 7, Detroit, Suter...
DETROIT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

86-year-old guilty of killing wife in Wisconsin in 1975

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy