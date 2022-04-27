Kent City JV Baseball

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Morningside football put the finishing touches on the first part of their offseason Saturday morning, holding their annual spring game at Elwood Olsen Stadium. A pair of key defensive stops late in the 4th quarter would hand the defense the win, but each Mustang would leave the field as champions […]
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons are just one win away from repeating as FPHL Champions and bringing back a second consecutive Commissioner’s Cup to the Fountain City. After winning the opening game on home ice, some would think there’s a lot of pressure for Columbus to win the clinching game on the […]
Former Pine Creek star Jojo Domann signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a priority free agent. The Nebraska linebacker went undrafted despite a strong career with the Cornhuskers. Domann was named a second-team All-American in his final season with Nebraska.
