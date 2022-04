Gal Gadot is set to appear in a third Wonder Woman movie soon, and while little is known in terms of details on the film (read: basically just that she will star, and Patty Jenkins will once again direct), Gadot offered a vague-but-promising update on the state of development during a new interview in support of Goodles, a new company she is invested in that offers health-conscious macaroni and cheese dishes. The third film will have a lot riding on it; in addition to potentially closing out a trilogy of movies featuring the character, it will have to both stand up to scrutiny when compared to the beloved original, and try to redeem the franchise after the widely-panned Wonder Woman 1984.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO