College sees new wellspring of funding from USDA

Walmart, one of the largest employers in the country, has recently provided a new incentive for it's new drivers at warehouses and store locations across the nation. Currently, drivers are eligible to receive as much as $110,000 in earnings, while completing their first year of employment with the company. The salary raise comes on the heels of one of the largest trucker shortages in history, with the industry seeking to fill at least 80,000 positions over the next year or so.

7 DAYS AGO