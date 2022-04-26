ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College sees new wellspring of funding from USDA

cornell.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is getting in touch with its roots. While CVM has long been a major recipient of biomedical research grant funding — ranking second in NIH grant annual award funding among veterinary colleges — this year has seen a notable increase in grants from the United...

www.vet.cornell.edu

