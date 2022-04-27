ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Damaged C8 Corvettes Are Being Parted Out on eBay after Tornado

By Mack Hogan
CAR AND DRIVER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a tornado struck General Motors' Bowling Green Assembly plant in December, it caused fires and leaks that forced GM to write off 122 Corvette vehicles. Those Corvettes, mostly still on the assembly line, died before they ever got to live. But thanks to CorvetteBlogger, which was tipped off...

