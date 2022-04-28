ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Quarter to host Mother's Day events

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKDiz_0fMQy3l800

This Mother’s Day, Scottsdale Quarter invites guests to celebrate the women and mother figures in their lives through a variety of springtime events.

Understanding the important role of these family members and friends, the property will offer ways to connect this season, including a Mini + Me fitness class and unique shopping experiences.

“We are glad to share our annual lineup of special Mother’s Day initiatives at Scottsdale Quarter for our community members,” Richard Hunt, Scottsdale Quarter general manager, shared in a news release. “The spring season is a special time for families to gather and show appreciation for those who make such a positive impact in our lives.”

Scottsdale Quarter, located at 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 260, will provide a way for maternal figures to enjoy a little quality time with their kids while treating themselves to a morning of wellness at the Mini + Me fitness class held in partnership with barre3 and Kendra Scott. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, guests will have the opportunity to attend a free fitness class with their kids and enjoy special treats from Scottsdale Quarter retailers.

Pre-registration is required and guests can sign up by clicking here .

Visit scottsdalequarter.com for information.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix Pride Rainbows Festival returns to downtown Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Pride Rainbows Festival, Arizona’s second-largest annual LGBTQ+ event, returns this weekend after a 2½-year pandemic hiatus. The Saturday-Sunday festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in Heritage Square at Seventh and Monroe streets in downtown Phoenix. The 19th edition of...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

6 sensational springtime activities this weekend | April 29-May 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Okay, so as we begin to wrap up springtime in the Valley; May is here, after all. There are plenty of springtime activities to ease the transition to summer, even the weather will start ramping up with temperatures in the mid-90s across metro Phoenix. 1. Cannaval.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Parade#Scottsdale Quarter#Scottsdalequarter Com
Phoenix New Times

Eight Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

The weather is heating up, and so is the metro Phoenix events calendar. If you're looking for something to do over the next seven days, we've got suggestions, from a Beatles-themed concert to a classic arcade game convention. The Best of Abbey Road Live. It's been more than 50 years...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medical catasrophe turns Phoenix-area women into fused-glass artist

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mimi Leiper is a lady who is not afraid of color. Her work features both functional and fun glass art that brings the colors found in nature into the home. Mimi is always looking to try new techniques with glass but always puts her spin on each piece, combining unexpected colors and design elements to make her art her own.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Re-Opens After 2 Years

Fresh chips and salsa is back at a local favorite.Tai's Captures/Unsplash. It has taken restaurants throughout the Valley various amounts of time to reopen following the initial COVID-19 closures. While some were able to remain open and offer pick-up and delivery meal options, many were forced to close for the better part of a year. Others ran into other challenges due to food shortages, rising costs, and trouble filling staffing needs. However, little by little, many of these restaurants have opened back up. This includes a longtime Tempe favorite.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant is Now Open

Phoenix Coqui is bursting with authentic Puerto Rican flavor.Delfina Iacub/Unsplash. All good things come to those who wait. At least that is what the old adage says. Here in metro Phoenix, for those who have been waiting for the launch of a new, but familiar, Puerto Rican restaurant, the time has come to celebrate, as the restaurant is now officially open for business.
PHOENIX, AZ
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
302
Followers
737
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy