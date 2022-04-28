Scottsdale Quarter to host Mother's Day events

This Mother’s Day, Scottsdale Quarter invites guests to celebrate the women and mother figures in their lives through a variety of springtime events.

Understanding the important role of these family members and friends, the property will offer ways to connect this season, including a Mini + Me fitness class and unique shopping experiences.

“We are glad to share our annual lineup of special Mother’s Day initiatives at Scottsdale Quarter for our community members,” Richard Hunt, Scottsdale Quarter general manager, shared in a news release. “The spring season is a special time for families to gather and show appreciation for those who make such a positive impact in our lives.”

Scottsdale Quarter, located at 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 260, will provide a way for maternal figures to enjoy a little quality time with their kids while treating themselves to a morning of wellness at the Mini + Me fitness class held in partnership with barre3 and Kendra Scott. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, guests will have the opportunity to attend a free fitness class with their kids and enjoy special treats from Scottsdale Quarter retailers.

Pre-registration is required and guests can sign up by clicking here .

Visit scottsdalequarter.com for information.