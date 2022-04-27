ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Health Care Council names president

By Hannah Herner
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApryl Childs-Potter has been named president of the Nashville Health Care Council. She replaces Hayley Hovious, who stepped down earlier this year (read here). Her role will become effective May 16. According to a release, Childs-Potter...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

O’Connell announces bid to become Nashville mayor in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell confirmed to News4 he intends to run for Nashville Mayor in August 2023. O’Connell told News4 an official announcement is forthcoming. He has served as the representative for Council District 19, which includes downtown, Germantown and the Midtown areas since...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox17

As pandemic changes become permanent, some rural communities are booming

GAINESBORO, Tenn. — Armed with nothing more than his cowboy boots and a pack of skittles, Randy Heady walks around the center of his hometown, which is tucked away in a tiny corner of Tennessee. Born in Gainesboro, Tennessee, the 58-year-old has never lived anyplace else. He now proudly...
WREG

New TN bill requires year’s worth of rent to appeal evictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With evictions on the rise, Tennessee is making it easier for landlords to throw people out of their homes even if they’re paying the rent. Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443, which requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction. Until […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Nashville, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Axios

Poll says Nashville people are unhappy with Nashville

More than half of the people surveyed in an annual Vanderbilt University poll believe Nashville is headed in the wrong direction. Why it matters: Satisfaction with the city's trajectory is at 47%, its lowest point since Vanderbilt started polling city issues in 2015. Residents' impressions of city institutions like the Metro Council are sinking, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Lifepoint Health
Williamson Source

Brentwood-Based BELL Construction Hires Rick Bruining as Justice Division Project Executive

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that Rick Bruining has joined the firm as Project Executive in the company’s Justice Division. Bruining joins BELL with over 35 years of construction industry experience, with the past 21 years devoted exclusively to the justice sector. Prior to joining BELL, Bruining served as Senior Project Manager for Barton Malow Builders on the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. His previous experience included positions as agency construction manager, construction administration, detention equipment contractor, general contractor and construction manager at risk. He has worked on local, federal, state and private projects.
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Williamson County teacher now cancer free shares her story

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and one Williamson County teacher is sharing her journey after being diagnosed with cancer five years ago. “Hold on to your faith,” Natalie Hennes said. Hennes is the mother of two, a teacher, a former college athlete and a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers will soon pay less at the grocery store thanks to a new bill that passed along with Governor Bill Lee’s budget this week. Governor Lee announced the passing of his 2022 budget, which includes a 30-day suspension on grocery sales tax. After months of...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy