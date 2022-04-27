Nashville Health Care Council names president

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that Rick Bruining has joined the firm as Project Executive in the company’s Justice Division. Bruining joins BELL with over 35 years of construction industry experience, with the past 21 years devoted exclusively to the justice sector. Prior to joining BELL, Bruining served as Senior Project Manager for Barton Malow Builders on the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. His previous experience included positions as agency construction manager, construction administration, detention equipment contractor, general contractor and construction manager at risk. He has worked on local, federal, state and private projects.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO