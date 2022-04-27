Nashville Health Care Council names president

Apryl Childs-Potter has been named president of the Nashville Health Care Council. She replaces Hayley Hovious, who stepped down earlier this year (read here). Her role will become effective May 16. According to a release, Childs-Potter...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell confirmed to News4 he intends to run for Nashville Mayor in August 2023. O’Connell told News4 an official announcement is forthcoming. He has served as the representative for Council District 19, which includes downtown, Germantown and the Midtown areas since...
GAINESBORO, Tenn. — Armed with nothing more than his cowboy boots and a pack of skittles, Randy Heady walks around the center of his hometown, which is tucked away in a tiny corner of Tennessee. Born in Gainesboro, Tennessee, the 58-year-old has never lived anyplace else. He now proudly...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With evictions on the rise, Tennessee is making it easier for landlords to throw people out of their homes even if they’re paying the rent. Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443, which requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction. Until […]
Tennessee lawmakers, in the closing hours of their legislative session, approved a bill that tackles an issue raised by NewsChannel 5's ongoing Revealed investigation, the issue of so-called "dark money" used to finance attacks against political candidates.
More than half of the people surveyed in an annual Vanderbilt University poll believe Nashville is headed in the wrong direction. Why it matters: Satisfaction with the city's trajectory is at 47%, its lowest point since Vanderbilt started polling city issues in 2015. Residents' impressions of city institutions like the Metro Council are sinking, too.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, is stepping down from her position. According to a release from Governor Bill Lee’s office, Dr. Piercey will depart from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31.
These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Esquina Cantina710 Old Hickory Blvd UNIT 30288 / 9811/2/2021. Chipotle Mexican Grill269 Franklin Rd88 / 982/28/2022. Cinco De Mayo4944 Thoroughbred Ln953/22/2022. Chuy's100 E Park...
Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that Rick Bruining has joined the firm as Project Executive in the company’s Justice Division. Bruining joins BELL with over 35 years of construction industry experience, with the past 21 years devoted exclusively to the justice sector. Prior to joining BELL, Bruining served as Senior Project Manager for Barton Malow Builders on the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. His previous experience included positions as agency construction manager, construction administration, detention equipment contractor, general contractor and construction manager at risk. He has worked on local, federal, state and private projects.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and one Williamson County teacher is sharing her journey after being diagnosed with cancer five years ago. “Hold on to your faith,” Natalie Hennes said. Hennes is the mother of two, a teacher, a former college athlete and a...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Paid medical leave for all Metro Schools employees is one of the major proposals dealing with education investment that Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced during his State of Metro address on Wednesday. Caroline Miller, a Metro Schools teacher, said paid medical leave would be a weight...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers will soon pay less at the grocery store thanks to a new bill that passed along with Governor Bill Lee’s budget this week. Governor Lee announced the passing of his 2022 budget, which includes a 30-day suspension on grocery sales tax. After months of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign off on a new law requiring governments and businesses to treat immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection as equal to getting vaccinated in their policies. The legislation became law Friday without the Republican's signature, taking effect immediately. The bill...
