Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing Teens

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
On January 13, 2005, 35-year-old Sherry Stout and her 1-year-old daughter, Quranah Gilliam, vanished from the 200 block of South Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Their family reported the pair missing and began to fear the worst.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show.
Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show.
On January 9, authorities responded to the report of a body being found near the Dillon Nature Preserve in Summit County. Hikers had called in the discovery after finding the body near a trail, with the body identified as Keystone employee Jarrod Russell, 34. A records request by Summit Daily...
Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a road in southwest Pueblo County early Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road – about a half mile from Starlite Drive – just before 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say […]
FLORISSANT, Colo. — A man is dead after authorities say he began shooting at his neighbors’ homes from inside his own home early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies received a call regarding shots fired in the area at 415 Forest Glen trail in Florissant. When they arrived, deputies […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
PUEBLO, Colo. — Two teens are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., Pueblo Police said a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two teens who died as 15-year-old […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
