Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham on Wednesday announced he will hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. Branham originally announced on April 1 he would declare for the draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He was one of 283 players that filed as an early entry draft candidate ahead of the April 24 deadline set by the NBA.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO