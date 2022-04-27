ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Believes zoning ordinance is not enforced

By Editorials
antrimreview.net
 3 days ago

In my opinion the village of Bellaire zoning ordinance has little meaning. Violations occur with little done to remedy. My issue involves property on Broad Street behind the Marathon gas station....

antrimreview.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

What is on May 3 ballots in Oakland County

A handful of communities have May 3 elections, mostly school issues, but two have candidates for public office. Republican Mike Harris and Democrat Kent Douglas are vying to serve out the rest of the late 43rd District State Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s term. The Republican was 57 when she died in office on Oct. 1, 2021, after a stomach-cancer diagnosis. The term for this seat ends Jan. 1, 2023. The 43rd District includes Waterford Township, the city of Lake Angelus, the village of Clarkston and Independence Township.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Waivers for Michigan pandemic unemployment overpayments are still pending

LANSING, MI — Michigan officials are still working to issue waivers to people who were asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits. While testifying at a joint state House and Senate Oversight Committee hearing earlier this month, Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale set April 29 as a target to roll out waivers to more than 350,000 people facing overpayment notices.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy