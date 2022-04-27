Believes zoning ordinance is not enforced

A handful of communities have May 3 elections, mostly school issues, but two have candidates for public office. Republican Mike Harris and Democrat Kent Douglas are vying to serve out the rest of the late 43rd District State Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s term. The Republican was 57 when she died in office on Oct. 1, 2021, after a stomach-cancer diagnosis. The term for this seat ends Jan. 1, 2023. The 43rd District includes Waterford Township, the city of Lake Angelus, the village of Clarkston and Independence Township.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO