Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing Teens

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenage girls. According to a department Facebook post, 13-year-old Danna Sanchez left school around 10 a.m. this morning and...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

