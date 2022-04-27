Milk production down 4%

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers after thousands of pounds of ground beef were recalled due to a serious health hazard. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services has issued a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination. The products, according to a recall notice, may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the rarer Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that has the potential to cause serious illness.
A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
Egg prices are surging in the U.S., and it's because of a deadly outbreak—but not the one you think. The wholesale price of a dozen...
(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires destruction of the birds, since February.
Another week, another large recall. This time, it's for something that just happens to be a staple ingredient in many people's kitchens, and right about the time a lot of folks are looking to fire up their backyard grills. Nothing says that you can't put your gas or charcoal grill...
Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef. The company believes that there may have been possible E.coli contamination. The potential contamination was discovered during a standard inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because of concerns that specific ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O26. “The problem was discovered after a consumer submitted a retail package of ground beef produced by Empire Packing bearing a...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmer-favorite crop chemicals for corn and soybean production are likely going to be either expensive or unavailable this year. That spurred a visit with GROWMARK’s prop protection specialist Nathan Kleczewski. What do we do if we run into a “Sorry, we don’t have that product?” “Yeah, that is going to be […]
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Wednesday over concerns that specific ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli O26. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, the FSIS stated in...
As the world’s farmers watch the cost of synthetic fertilizer continue to increase, and food prices shatter records kept by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the global food system so many of us have come to rely on is being stressed like never before. This upheaval in the global food system just demonstrates its inherent vulnerability. […]
Governor Brian P. Kemp made a special occasion earlier this month for signage of his administration’s Georgia Grown Farm to Food Bank legislation (SB 396), the Freedom to Farm Act (HB 1150), and a bill to expand the elementary agriculture education program (HB 1303). Gov. Kemp did not, at...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is it OK for free-range chickens to not range freely? That’s a question free-range egg producers have been pondering lately as they try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a highly infectious bird flu that has resulted in the death of roughly 28 million poultry […]
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says it’s time for the U-S Justice Department to take real steps to sanction the four companies that control 80 percent of the U-S beef packing industry. Feenstra cites the case of JBS, which he says paid 52 million dollars to “sweep their price-fixing shenanigans under the rug.” The lawsuit filed against JBS — as well as Tyson, Cargill and National Beef — accused the packers of working together to intentionally suppress the number of cattle slaughtered, to drive up beef prices. The four companies say the prices they pay for cattle — and the prices consumers pay for meat — are driven by supply and demand.
