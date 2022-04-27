Milk production down 4%

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers after thousands of pounds of ground beef were recalled due to a serious health hazard. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services has issued a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination. The products, according to a recall notice, may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the rarer Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that has the potential to cause serious illness.

