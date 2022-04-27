ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0, on course for CL final

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool looks like being one European giant too many for Villarreal. A third Champions League final in five years is in sight for the English club after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, secured after an own-goal by Pervis Estupinan and...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool closing in on new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Villarreal 2 0#Ap#European#English#Spanish#Juventus#Bayern Munich
BBC

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe '100% staying at club

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says both he and forward Kylian Mbappe will "100%" be at the club next season. Pochettino's future has been questioned after his side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16. That speculation comes despite the Argentine leading PSG - who he...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Ronaldo's equalizer saves point, likely ends Man United's top-four bid

Manchester United's home contest against Chelsea on Thursday was essentially a must-win if the Red Devils had any hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. After that performance, it looks like the most they may be able to get is Europa League. United entered the day six points back of fourth-place Arsenal, having lost to the Gunners last time out. But an anemic attack and a defense with no cohesion struggled, with United settling for a fortunate 1-1 draw with the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
FOX Sports

Benzema, Vinícius likely to rest in Madrid's title decider

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior will likely be rested on Saturday for the match that can give Real Madrid the Spanish league title, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. Madrid needs a draw against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to clinch its record-extending 35th...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Sevilla vs. Cadiz prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for April 29

Sevilla is in position to earn a spot in the Champions League for a third consecutive year as it is tied with Barcelona for second place in the La Liga standings with 63 points -- six more than fifth-place Real Betis with five matches remaining. Sevilla looks to improve its chances when it hosts Cadiz on Friday. Los Nervionenses (17-12-4) are coming off a 3-2 victory against Levante on April 21. Cadiz (6-13-14), which dropped a 3-2 decision to Athletic Club in its last match, is looking to avoid a bottom-three finish and relegation as it is just one point ahead of 18th-place Granada in the 20-team league.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Europa Conference League Match Report: Leicester City 1 - 1 Roma

Leicester City were unable to separate themselves from a dire A.S. Roma side in the home leg of their historic Europa Conference League semi-final tie. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half strike was cancelled by Ademola Lookman’s close-range effort in the second period. The Foxes had all the possession but clear-cut chances were at a premium in this our first-ever European semi-final.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Mane Ties Drogba as Highest Scoring African Player in Champions League Knockout History

Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane was on target in Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win over Villareal last night. Ever the man for a big occasion, the Senegalese attacker toe-poked the ball into the net after a fantastic through ball by Mo Salah. The goal, coming just 2 minutes after Jordan Henderson’s cross/shot was deflected into the Villarreal net, effectively killed the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Madrid can clinch Spanish title ahead of Man City showdown

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make when Espanyol comes to town on Saturday. The Real Madrid coach can play his top players to have the best chance of wrapping up the Spanish league title, or he can focus on the Champions League semifinal decider against Manchester City on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Freiburg's European bid breathes life into Bundesliga

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The teams worth watching in the Bundesliga right now aren't those at the top of the table. Bayern Munich cruised to its 10th straight title last week, leading even former Bayern greats to. With three games to go, six points separate third-place Bayer Leverkusen...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy