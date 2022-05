Americans say the biggest influence on their decision to buy travel insurance is the price (64%), followed by the ability to customize the policy to suit their needs (44%). More than a third of Americans (37%) report not considering travel insurance out of fear of spending money on the coverage they don’t need. Sasha Gainullin, Chief Executive Officer of battleface, joined us to discuss the benefits of travel insurance, common misconceptions of travel insurance, how to customize a policy that gives you what you want and need, tips for safe traveling, survey results.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO