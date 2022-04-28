ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hayes on what “free speech” means on the American right:...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

To liberals, 'free speech' means the right to indoctrinate. To conservatives, it means the right to dissent from the elites

Hypocrisy is the constant in all politics, and politicians who preach principles (such as free speech) typically wield those principles instrumentally rather than adhere to them religiously. It’s expected, then, that the American Left would object to the charge of censoriousness. Yes, many on that side have been open about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#American
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
HuffPost

Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.) In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy