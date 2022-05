Though the past two years have certainly provided some hurdles for all of us, there aren’t many that Old Rochester’s Jen Williams hasn’t been able to overcome. Whether it be physical barriers set up on a track or the upheaval created by the pandemic, the Bulldogs’ senior standout continues to shine in competition, and yet another stellar campaign has earned her the nod as the 2021-22 Standard-Times Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

