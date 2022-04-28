ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Episode 142: 2022 NFL Draft Show

 2 days ago

Joe & Dan discuss the 2022 NFL Draft and give out 8 plays. Celtics/Nets Game 3 & NFL Draft Props – 4/23/22 (Hour 2) Woj Gambling Talk & NBA Series Thoughts – 4/23/22 (Hour 1) 47:02 Download April 23rd. Celtics vs Nets Series Preview // Steve Buchanan...

The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Biggest steals, reaches of the 1st round

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books, and Thursday night’s action was filled with trades and surprises. Things were pretty quiet early on, with no trades among the top 10 selections, but a flurry of moves would follow. In addition to teams moving up and down the board, multiple veteran receivers found new homes throughout the league.
NFL
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mocking the second round of the 2022 NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and thanks to some surprising trades, and decisions, it was certainly one to remember. How might the second round of the 2022 NFL draft play out? Well, if the first round was any indication, we really have absolutely no idea. Looking back at my own predictive mock for the first round, I got three selections right. Three, out of 32. I was not a math major in college, but I know that is not a great percentage.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Chris Paul’s Kick

During Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul delivered a low blow to Jose Alvarado. On Thursday, the league announced a ruling on this play. Paul has been officially assessed a flagrant foul for kicking Alvarado in Game 5. “Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Patriots Trade

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has seen a handful of trades, but one between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is stealing the headlines. Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick loves wheeling and dealing during the draft and tonight was no different. He shipped the team’s No. 21 overall pick and received three picks from the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSOC Charlotte

2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
NFL
News 12

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Georgia's defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game. The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn't among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night. Dean, who watched a half dozen of his ex-teammates selected in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: 10 best available players for Day 2

The NFL draft continues... olts cheerleaders before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The 2022 NFL draft saw the first day come to a close on Thursday. In total, 32 players were plucked from the board. But we're only just getting started. There are 262 total selections each year at the draft and one of the most interesting areas is always the start of the second round. Each year there are always prospects left on the board when Day 2 starts who many thought could be first-round picks. With that, here are...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

2022 NFL Draft: 7 B1G players selected in Round 2

The B1G’s second round was just as successful as the first during the 2022 NFL Draft. Friday night, 7 former B1G stars heard their named called in the second round of the event. That total matches the conference’s first-round number, also having 7 players picked on Thursday night.
NFL

