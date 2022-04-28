ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Dallas Took Each Round

 2 days ago

After a 12-win season, the Cowboys hold the No. 24 pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

The Cowboys ended last season with another early playoff exit, and enter 2022 with their sights set on changing their postseason narrative. The first step would be to come close to replicating last year’s success with their first-round pick.

Dallas used the No. 12 pick last year to snag linebacker Micah Parsons, who became an instant star, winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning first-team All-Pro honors. The Cowboys won’t pick until No. 24 this year after posting a 12–5 record and winning the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

The Cowboys pick three times in the top 100, and also hold four fifth-round selections, so they might have some flexibility on Day 3.

Dallas has eight picks in the draft. Here is how the Cowboys’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Round 1, Pick 24:
Round 2, Pick 56:
Round 3, Pick 88:
Round 4, Pick 129:
Round 5, Pick 155 (from Cleveland):
Round 5, Pick 167:
Round 5, Pick 176 (Compensatory):
Round 5, Pick 178 (Compensatory):
Round 6, Pick 193 (from Cleveland):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
