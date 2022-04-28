ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Talks Anxiety, Potential Causes of Blood Clot on Her Brain

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a video shared on social media, Hailey Bieber discusses the "very scary" blood clot she suffered from in March...

Hello Magazine

Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

Hailey Bieber's had a rough ride so far in 2022. The model suffered a blood clot on the brain in early March after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms." Following her brush with ill-health, the model has revealed how her husband Justin Bieber has been supporting her. The 25-year-old shared a post on Instagram that read: "But does he relax your nervous system?" suggesting that Justin helps keep her calm.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

