ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AMPTP & CMPA See Little Hope Of Averting Strike By Directors Guild Of Canada In British Columbia In Next 48 Hours

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgNOo_0fMOcTRf00

Click here to read the full article.

With contract negotiations stalled and the Directors Guild of Canada BC threatening to go on strike in British Columbia in the next 48 hours, the organizations representing producers there now appear resigned to the inevitability of a work stoppage in the province. On Tuesday, the DGC BC issued a 72-hour strike notice , the next and possibly final step before it launches a strike.

In a joint statement, the AMPTP and the Canadian Media Producers Association said Wednesday: “Following more than a year of good-faith negotiations by producers, we are disappointed that the DGC BC chose to issue a strike notice and that discussions to reach an agreement have stalled. Our last proposal to the DGC BC was a fair offer that included substantial improvements for employees working under the Collective Agreement. After meeting with the DGC BC again on April 25, it is clear that significant differences remain. A path that leads both parties to a deal remains a priority, but the DGC’s choice may impede a resolution in the near future.”

A strike, if it comes to that, would be the first in the guild’s history, though most films and TV shows currently shooting in British Columbia would not be affected because they are protected by what’s known as “safe harbor” agreements.

In 2008 the BC Labor Board imposed safe harbor agreements upon the industry to provide for labor stability during collective bargaining, and most productions currently shooting in BC have signed safe harbor agreements. Any production that has signed and complies with the terms of a safe harbor agreement is protected from a labor action.

A strike would not stop filming elsewhere in Canada either. In Toronto, which is also a major filming destination, directors and their crews are represented by a different DGC district council, which has its own separate contracts and is not threatening a work stoppage.

Earlier this month, the guild’s members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the two sides were unable to reach a fair deal.

On Tuesday, Allan Harmon, District Council Chairman of DGC BC, said: “In light of the overwhelming support for a strike mandate, we had expected (the companies) to address the issues that are vitally important to our members. They did not. Their refusal to address these issues has left us with no other choice but to issue a strike notice.”

According to the guild, the key issues that remain outstanding are:
• Minimum wage differentials: as minimum wage increases, so should all wage rates of lower-paid positions.
• Payment terms for Covid testing.
• Retroactivity of wage increases to the expiry of the last collective agreement.
• The Negotiating Producers’ demands for further concessions

These issues, the guild said, “primarily impact the lowest paid and most vulnerable positions.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guild#Collective Bargaining#The Directors Guild#Canada Bc#The Dgc Bc#The Bc Labor Board
Fortune

Your favorite snack foods are about to get more expensive now that Indonesia has banned all palm oil exports

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Oreos, Nutella, Doritos, and even Coca-Cola: The snacks in your shopping cart might soon grow even more expensive after Indonesia expanded an export ban on an ingredient that's vital for most of the world's packaged goods—palm oil.
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

GM Asks Suppliers to Sign Environmental Pledge, ESG Scoring

On Monday, General Motors publicly asked its suppliers to pledge themselves toward adherence to carbon neutrality. But the vow actually goes quite a bit further, incorporating numerous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring aspects we’ve seen being advanced by some of the world’s most powerful corporations, financial institutions, and world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
Deadline

Roku CEO Anthony Wood Sees Costs And Engineering Talent Protecting Company Against New Rivals Like Comcast-Charter Venture: “Streaming Is All We Do” – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with exec comments. Asked about an emerging rival in streaming, a newly formed joint venture between Comcast and Charter built on the existing Flex system, Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said engineering talent and costs would continue to protect the company’s dominant market share. “We’ve been competing effectively against big, strong companies for years, even Amazon, and we compete effectively,” he said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call. Roku reported mixed results and slowing account growth. “The reason we win in these markets is that we built the only purpose-built operating system...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Amazon Touts Close Of MGM Deal; Stock Dips On $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Soft Q2 Forecast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon saw revenue nose up 7% to $116 billion but swung to a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter. The red ink includes a $7.6 billion hit from Amazon’s investment in electric carmaker Rivian Automotive – it would have turned a profit otherwise. But investors concerned on a few fronts dinged the stock, which dropped 9% in after-hours trading. “The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon, noting ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures. But earnings commentary included a long section on “Entertainment”...
NFL
Deadline

The BBC, Channel 4, Paramount & UKTV Unite To End Production Manager Crisis

Click here to read the full article. The UK’s broadcasters are uniting to address the dire shortage of production managers in the country. The BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 owner Paramount and UKTV have joined forces to tackle the crisis, which was thrown into the spotlight during the Covid crisis as disillusioned droves left the industry. Each broadcaster is creating Production Management Skills Fund, which will hopefully create a larger skills base. Collectively, their investment comes to £1M ($1.3M) over the next 12 months and funding is available from this month. Production companies will be able to draw from the funds to help...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Imax Creates Internal ‘Avatar’ Task Force To Capitalize On Dec. Release; Takes $7M Provision For “Uncertainty” In Russia

Click here to read the full article. Big-screen pioneer Imax said Thursday that it recorded a net non-cash provision of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, due to an increase in reserves given the uncertainty of collecting receivables in Russia. With the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, sanctions and boycotts underway include all major studios pulling releases from Russia. “This provision was taken in an exercise of caution due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and covers substantially all of the company’s net receivable exposure in the Russian market,” the company said as part of its first-quarter earnings report. Over the past five...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

International Insider: UK Broadcaster Shake-Up; CinemaCon Wrap; Cannes Latest

Click here to read the full article. Happy Friday readers, Tom here steering the International Insider ship, read on for the week’s top headlines. UK Broadcaster Shake-Up Cracking down: The UK government unveiled a landmark White Paper this week that addressed everything from regulation of the global streamers operating in the country to the future of Channel 4. The SVoD services will be hit with fines of up to 5% of their local revenues if they are found to be guilty of showcasing harmful content, according to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The rules still need to get the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Park Chan-Wook’s Anticipated Cannes Competition Thriller ‘Decision To Leave’ Sells To Mubi For North America, UK, India & Turkey In Company’s Biggest Film Deal To Date

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Park Chan-wook’s anticipated Cannes Competition title Decision to Leave has sold to arthouse streamer, theatrical distributor and producer Mubi in what we understand to be the company’s biggest film deal to date. Mubi, which has made waves in the past 12 months for its voracious appetite for significant festival movies and its acquisition of German sales firm The Match Factory, has picked up Decision to Leave for North America, the UK, Ireland, Turkey, and India. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and the UK with a fall 2022 date planned, followed by...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘FBOY Island’: HBO Max Greenlights Local Versions In Denmark, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands

Click here to read the full article. FBOY Island, the hit U.S. dating series, is to be made into local versions by HBO Max in Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands. Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) will produce in each territory for the show that HBO said was the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since it started. Viewership is growing week on week, according to HBO. Created by The Bachelor’s Elan Gale, the series sees three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hollywood’s Covid-19 Protocols Extended Until New Agreement Can Be Reached

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s unions have agreed to extend the film and TV industry’s current Covid-19 safety protocols until a new agreement can be reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. The protocols had been set to expire on Saturday. The extension was agreed to by the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Teamsters and the Basic Crafts. In a joint statement, the unions said that “negotiations will continue next week regarding adjustments to a new Covid-19 Safety Agreement as we have not yet reached agreement with the AMPTP. The protocols in the current Agreement, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch Is Welcoming Ukrainian War Refugees Into His UK Home

Click here to read the full article. In March, then-Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch said of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the British Academy Film Awards, “We need to donate. We need to push our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee…haven here for people that are suffering.” The actor also pledged to take personal action. “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes. I hope to be part of that myself.” Cumberbatch, it seems, followed...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Universal Studio Group Chair Pearlena Igbokwe: “Talent ‘Arms Race’ is Subsiding”; “Agents Aren’t Happy”

Click here to read the full article. Universal Studio Group Chair Pearlena Igbokwe says the “arms race” to sign creative talent on exclusive deals is “subsiding” as the scripted market readjusts economically. Igbokwe — whose studio houses Universal International Studios, Universal Cable Productions (UCP), Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio — said the big-ticket ‘golden handcuffs’ deals of the past half-decade would become less commonplace and fewer creatives would be able to demand top dollar for their services in the future. “I don’t know if the arms race that we were in for the last five years is still in effect,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

TrustNordisk Signs International Sales Rights To Zentropa’s Danish Dramedy Series ‘Agent’ From ‘Riders Of Justice’ Star Nikolaj Lie Kaas

Click here to read the full article. Scandinavia’s TrustNordisk has picked up international sales rights to an upcoming Zentropa dramedy series about a struggling Danish agent to the stars. The eight-part Agent, which has a budget of €5.7M ($6M), comes from actor, director and writer Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Riders of Justice Department Q) and stars Esben Smed (Follow the Money) in the lead role. Leading Scandinavian producer Zentropa is attached to the show, which Danish channel TV2 has ordered for a Q4 2023 launch. Smed plays Joe, a 35-year-old agent for Danish stars with global ambitions, who desperately tries to keep his...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

73K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy