One Stop/Early Voting Begins April 28th

A local Republican Party leader in North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal access to voting equipment, the state elections board told Reuters. The party official, William Keith Senter, sought evidence to support false conspiracy theories...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain has died, town officials stated. Swain was elected as commissioner in 1999, where she served for eight years until being elected mayor. [PAST COVERAGE: Former Huntersville mayor Swain says she ‘has no plans’ to run]. She was the mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center is hosting its One Community Pride Festival on June 4th at the Jacksonville Recreation Center. There will be numerous performances including Jaszime Addams, Raven Sanchez, and Emily Burdette.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the group was formed, Port City United held its first roundtable discussion with members of the community. New Hanover County pledged $39 million over the next several years to try and combat violence in our community. “You can’t put a price...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maco Road (N.C. 87) is set to be closed for several months starting on May 2nd. The road will be closed due to the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge over Batarora Branch. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 74/76 and Interstate 140 to access either side of the highway.
It's common to see Holden Beach day trippers park along a privately owned vacant lot off N.C. 130 before launching their boats or casting their lines. Now they'll have to pay.
The town of Holden Beach purchased the 1.5-acre property between Shore Drive and Brunswick Avenue, commonly known as Block Q, for $2 million...
Comments / 0