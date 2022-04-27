One Stop/Early Voting Begins April 28th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maco Road (N.C. 87) is set to be closed for several months starting on May 2nd. The road will be closed due to the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge over Batarora Branch. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 74/76 and Interstate 140 to access either side of the highway.

