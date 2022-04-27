ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

One Stop/Early Voting Begins April 28th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Stop/Early Voting begins Thursday April 28th and runs through May 14th. One...

www.carolinabeach.org

WECT

Maco Road in Brunswick County closed for bridge replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maco Road (N.C. 87) is set to be closed for several months starting on May 2nd. The road will be closed due to the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge over Batarora Branch. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 74/76 and Interstate 140 to access either side of the highway.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Star News

Holden Beach to buy 1.5-acres for future paid parking lot

It's common to see Holden Beach day trippers park along a privately owned vacant lot off N.C. 130 before launching their boats or casting their lines. Now they'll have to pay. The town of Holden Beach purchased the 1.5-acre property between Shore Drive and Brunswick Avenue, commonly known as Block Q, for $2 million...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC

