Oakridge man killed in head-on crash with semitruck on Highway 58

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 2 days ago

An Oakridge man died following a head-on crash with a semitruck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 58 west of Oakridge.

The deceased driver was identified as Gary Elliot Jr., 27, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and personnel responded a little before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 23 on the highway.

Traffic on Highway 58 was affected for around six hours.

Investigation found that Elliot Jr., driving eastbound in a Ford F150 pickup truck, crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a westbound Peterbilt CMV semitruck pulling a trailer, driven by a 53-year-old man from Central Point, according to OSP in a news release.

Elliot Jr. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semitruck driver was uninjured. Dexter Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the response.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

