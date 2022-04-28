ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD: 3 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in Queens

By Tony Aiello
 2 days ago

Teens shot near Queens high school 02:26

NEW YORK -- There has been another round of gun violence on the streets of the city.

Three teens were shot on Wednesday in Fresh Meadows , Queens , including a 14-year-old girl, who police say was an innocent bystander.

14-year-old girl shot in neck, 2 other teens injured In Queens 02:09

The search is on for the gunman, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.

It was a grim sight on quiet 188th Street. At least nine shell casings were seen following what police said was mid-afternoon drive-by shooting.

A car parked a hundred feet from where the gunman stood was hit by errant bullets.

"I hear boom, boom, boom, boom, boom ... what sounded like six shots in quick succession," Fresh Meadows resident Scott Baron said.

The NYPD says a group of about a dozen teens, including students from nearby Francis Lewis High School, were walking north on 188th Street when two cars pulled up and words were exchanged.

"Right now, the nature of the dispute and in terms of the people, the relationship of the people involved in that dispute, are also part of the investigation," NYPD Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran said.

Police said a male got out of one car and opened fire with a 9mm handgun. A 14-year-old female several yards away was struck in the neck by a bullet and seriously injured.

"It's horrifying. I have no words for that. Fourteen?" resident Rebecca Montalbano said.

Two 18-year-old males were also hit -- one in the leg, the other in the stomach.

"I'm devastated, shocked, on high alert now. I never thought something like this would happen," resident David Smart said, adding about the community, "Friendly neighbors, friendly people walking by. We say hi to everybody. Sad."

There was relief in the neighborhood after it was learned that none of the injuries are considered life threatening. However, the 14-year-old shot in the neck and the 18-year-old shot in the stomach both needed surgery at local hospitals, Aiello reported.

The 107th Precinct, where the shooting happened, is one of the safest in the city. Through April 24, there had been just one shooting incident, compared to three during the same period last year.

