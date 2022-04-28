Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners

Drew Rasmussen has the best start of the year for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, pitching six shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Here's our breakdown of how he did in our nightly "Just For Starters'' feature.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen was dynamic on Wednesday night. The Tampa Bay starter pitched six shutout innings and gave the Rays bullpen a chance to catch its breath a bit.

Rasmussen allowed just two hits, retired the last 10 batters he faced and struck out a career-high nine batters.

Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners

Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners Decision: Got the win, and is now 1-1 on the season.

Got the win, and is now 1-1 on the season. Team result: Won 3-2, moved to 10-8 on the season.

Won 3-2, moved to 10-8 on the season. Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 84

84 Strikes: 54

54 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 9

9 Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche.



Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche. The skinny: That might have Rasmussen's best showing ever for the Rays, because he was completely dominant through six innings. And that was just what the doctor ordered for the oft-taxed Rays bullpen.

