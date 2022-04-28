Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners
Drew Rasmussen has the best start of the year for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, pitching six shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Here's our breakdown of how he did in our nightly "Just For Starters'' feature.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen was dynamic on Wednesday night. The Tampa Bay starter pitched six shutout innings and gave the Rays bullpen a chance to catch its breath a bit.
Rasmussen allowed just two hits, retired the last 10 batters he faced and struck out a career-high nine batters.
Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- Game: Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners
- Decision: Got the win, and is now 1-1 on the season.
- Team result: Won 3-2, moved to 10-8 on the season.
- Innings pitched: 6.0
- Total pitches: 84
- Strikes: 54
- Runs allowed: 0
- Earned runs: 0
- Hits allowed: 2
- Walks allowed: 1
- Total strikeouts: 9
- Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche.
- The skinny: That might have Rasmussen's best showing ever for the Rays, because he was completely dominant through six innings. And that was just what the doctor ordered for the oft-taxed Rays bullpen.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (4), Drew Rasmussen (4), Corey Kluber
(3), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
- Games: 14 (4 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 1-5 thru Tuesday
- Team result: 9-8 thru Tuesday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 60.1/4.3
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 996/70.3
- - Season high pitches: 89, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 658/47.0
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 68/4.8
- - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18), Drew Rasmussen (April 27)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 29/2.1
- Earned runs (avg.): 26/1.9
- Hits allowed (avg.): 58/4.1
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 20/1.4
- Starter ERA: 3.88
